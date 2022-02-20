How to increase Kindness and what it’s used for in Lost Ark

Kindness is one of the four core Virtues in Lost Ark. Kindness has more nuance than merely being nice to fellow players, and is earned several ways in game. Here is a guide on Kindness in Lost Ark and how to obtain more.

Virtues in Lost Ark are represented by four key stats. They are as follows.

Charisma

Courage

Kindness

Wisdom

Like the other virtues, Kindness has an official description for Kindness and how it’s viewed in the world of Lost Ark.

“Kindness represents your attitude to other people. The higher your Kindness, the more likely people are going to agree with your opinion.”

Kindness increases slowly from main story quests, and doing side quests don’t often increase Kindness very much either. A good way to increase Kindness is via the adventurers tome. Completing chapters in the tome often rewards Kindness potions as a reward.

Rapport dialogue choices can also reward Kindness based on your answers. Focus on each NPC, and try to choose the answer that is most supportive of their ideas. Kindness increases are a reward for the right dialogue choice. The store also has outfits that boost Kindness, but those are merely temporary gains lost when you remove that specific outfit.

Kindness is used to activate certain quests from NPCs. Kindness quests usually involve collecting and carrying out busy work, such as planting seeds or finding lost items.