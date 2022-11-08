How to increase max speed and ring capacity in Sonic Frontiers

Increasing Sonic’s max speed and ring capacity are potent upgrades you can take advantage of in Sonic Frontiers. The blue hedgehog’s adventure is a departure from the standard Sonic formula. It features a vast open world with a focus on exploration and hidden secrets. Sonic doesn’t level up like a traditional game, but he can be enhanced in a variety of ways. This guide will explain how to increase his max speed and ring capacity in Sonic Frontiers.

How increasing max speed and ring capacity works in Sonic Frontiers

While you’re adventuring in the open world, you will encounter a slew of collectibles. These range from Blue Treasure Chests, signature golden rings, and these small woodland creatures called Koco. These small creatures hang around ruins, Portals, and other structures in the world. You can collect them by simply walking into them. If you go idle with Sonic, all the Koco in your collection eventually show up and keep him company until you start playing again.

You won’t be able to do anything with these creatures at first, but after obtaining your first Chaos emerald and freeing Amy Rose, you will meet a character named Elder Koco. All of the Koco you’ve rescued up to this point will allow Elder Koco to raise your maximum speed or ring capacity. Upgrades for these two stats are pulled from the same resource, so you must choose one or the other when you have enough Koco to upgrade Sonic.

If you visit Hermit Koco, one of the services he can provide is the ability to change your maximum speed or ring capacity with each other. If you want more ring capacity, you can detract from your speed or vice versa. This service costs anything, so adjust your maximum speed and ring capacity.