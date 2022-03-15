How to increase Robustness in Elden Ring

While there are only eight attributes for you to pour your Runes into in Elden Ring, your character has several other stats that each dictate how durable you’ll be in combat. One of these stats is Robustness — a stat that determines how resistant you are to both the bleeding and frostbite status effects. You can increase your Robustness by leveling up Endurance.

You can see your Robustness by opening the start menu and visiting the “Status” screen. Here, Robustness will be displayed under the “Resistance” subheading in the bottom right corner of the screen. In general, the higher your Robustness, the more resistant to bleed and frost buildup you will be.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like many other stats, you can also boost your Robustness by equipping certain pieces of armor, or talismans. When equipping items, you can see what effect a piece of equipment will have on your Robustness by viewing your stats while highlighting the item you wish to equip.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend keeping your Robustness fairly high. Frostbite and bleed are some of the deadlier status effects in the game, as both will easily take large chunks out of your health. You can’t go wrong making a robust character, especially since the primary way of increasing it — spending Runes on endurance — will also increase both your max stamina and equipment load.