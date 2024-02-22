How to Increase Stamina in Nightingale

Recommended Videos

One of the most limiting factors, besides inventory space in Nightingale, is stamina. We’ve all been there, just short of bagging a deer or getting away from an enemy just as our stamina runs out. Thankfully, there are ways to give it a boost.

Stamina is an important aspect of Nightingale, and so is maintaining it to ensure you always have a full bar. Without understanding the mechanics that support stamina, it’s hard to play Nightingale to any degree of effectiveness.

How To Improve Stamina in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raising your base stamina is impossible, but giving yourself a temporary boost, and restoring it even when it’s depleted, is. To restore your stamina, eat food. While meat is fine, the real stamina boosters are often found within fruits, berries, and other green options. The more rare the food and the better prepared into a meal it is, the more stamina it can grant when you’re in a pinch.

Related: How to Move Buildings & Bases in Nightingale

Stamina is a set stat, and like a finite resource, you only have so much to spare. Running, mining, chopping down trees and even just swinging a knife all require stamina. There is a degree of risk every time you run your stamina into the red since it will leave you defenseless without the ability to swing your knife if something comes clawing at your back. The good part is that stamina regenerates quickly. The bad part is that stamina cannot be improved. There are no stats to allot, no numbers to raise regarding this very critical component of the game.

How To Better Manage Stamina in Nightingale

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stamina management is one of the balls you’ll have to juggle when you play Nightingale. Managing stamina requires an understanding of two mechanics: resting and food. Resting controls your stamina cap, and if you don’t rest, eventually your maximum stamina will decrease and not go beyond an ever-lowering baseline.

Related: How to Increase Gear Score in Nightingale

There is no way to increase above your cap when you are tired, no matter if you have all the fruit and meats in the world. If you plan on taking a long trek out into the unknown, bring food, a tent, and a bedroll with you so that you can restore your stamina even while away from your base. A short rest during the day and a long rest once nightfall hits are the two ways you can unburden your stamina stat, bringing it to peak efficiency so you can run, fight, and mine another day.