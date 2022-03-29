The Chaos Chamber is the main endgame content for you to complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It’s the content you’ll have the chance to go through repeatedly to earn the best gear and increase your levels for your character. For those who want a challenge, you’ll want to increase the Chaos level of your dungeon. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your Chaos level in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When you want to enter the Chaos Chamber in Brighthoof, you need to speak with the Dragon Lord before entering the chamber. By speaking with him, you can choose what type of difficulty you want to set it to, and the only way to increase your Chaos Level is to select the highest one, Chaos Trial. The first time you complete Chaos Trial, you’ll unlock Chaos Mode for the entire game, and the second time you do it, you’ll unlock your first Chaos Level.

Every time you want to increase your Chaos Level, you’ll need to work your way through the highest Chaos Trial in the Chaos Chamber and complete it. If you do not complete it, you’ll need to start over from the beginning and try again.

In the Chaos Mode tab in your character menu, you can select what Chaos Level you want to set for the entire game based on how many times you’ve completed the Chaos Trials.