How to increase your duel assessment in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

If you’ve ever wondered what the score that pops up at the end of a match in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, it’s called a duel assessment. A duel assessment score depends on a number of factors, and the more accomplishments that are achieved during a game, the greater the score. But how exactly can you increase your duel assessment in Duel Links? Let’s go over what you need to know.

Increasing your duel assessment score can be done in a number of ways. First, you can play prismatic and/or glossy cards if you have any in your deck. Doing this will add towards your duel score at the end. Playing Spell and Trap cards can also increase the score.

Other ways to increase your duel assessment score in Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links include:

Special and Tribute Summons

Synchro, Xyz, Fusion, and Pendulum Summons

Destroying Monsters

No Damage during a duel

You will also receive a good chunk of points based off of the outcome. Obviously, victories will yield more than losses. However, you will also receive an even larger bonus by achieving a Comeback Victory. More information on that can be found below.

