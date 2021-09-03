How to interact with items in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

You find several items and objects to have your character interact within Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Depending on what that item is, you’ll have several options available to you, from simply picking up and grabbing a drink to disarming a trap that might have caused heavy damage to your party. This guide breaks down how you can interact with objects in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Before clicking on an object, you’ll want to make sure you highlight and select the character you want to use with the object. For example, if you’re trying to disarm a trap, make sure you’re doing it with the character who has the best chance of disarming that trap. When you don’t, you’re far more likely to fail your skill roll and fail to disarm it successfully.

If your characters can pick up, or loot, an object, you’ll see a small hand above the item you want to grab. Alternatively, your characters can examine an item by using one of their skills to do a passive roll where they can see if they can glean any idea of what that item will be. If they succeed, you’ll receive information about what that item is and its purpose.

Hold the ‘ Tab ‘ to bring them up automatically whenever you’re having trouble finding an item in the world. You’ll be able to see what items they are and make it easier to find hidden items.