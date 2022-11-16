Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 likes to change up the experience from what you knew in the first Warzone and other battle royales. There are a bunch of new inventive features present here that truly earn the 2.0 moniker. One of these new ideas implemented is a interrogation sequence that can be very beneficial for you and your squad members. Here is how to interrogate in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Related: What is DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

How to interrogate enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Interrogating enemies in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a move only available in squad-based matches, so you cannot do it in solo games. First, you need to down an enemy while at least one other member of their squad is alive. Run up to them and press the prompt that appears on screen. Your operator will get information from the downed player that reveals the locations of their teammates on your mini-map.

Be very certain the downed players teammates are not directly on top of them when you go to do this. The animation can take quite a bit to get done, leaving you wide open for an enemy attack. That being said, knowing the locations of another squad, even momentarily, is invaluable information to have. Pick your moment right and you can give your squad the advantage in key situations.

As mentioned above, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has numerous gameplay changes from the original version. Getting yourself familiar with how the interrogation system works can be a very handy tool in leading to more squad fight wins, especially against enemy groups that are not in a voice chat together. It’s not a move you want to do in every situation, but can be a significant impact boost that propels you to victory.