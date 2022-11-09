What is DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

When Warzone 2.0 arrives, it will include several signature games modes like battle royale, once again playable as a solo soldier and in teams of two, three, and four people. Warzone 2.0 will also introduce a new game type to Call of Duty: DMZ. You’re invited to “play your way in a completely new Warzone experience,” but what does that mean exactly?

DMZ Mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, explained

The Call of Duty blog offers a quick explanation of what you can expect from DMZ in Warzone 2.0. It’s “an open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode,” and getting through it means taking on various missions for different factions, completing other small objectives, battling other players as well as AI opponents, and tracking down different kinds of collectibles and other valuables. The ultimate goal is exfiltration, but you’ll need to tick off some of those mission boxes before you can do so.

The blog promises “a tactical overview into this mode closer to its launch,” so we’ll learn more soon. As it stands, DMZ is starting to sound like the evolution of battle royale that was previously promised.

When is the release date for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0?

As for the actual launch of Warzone 2.0, Call of Duty players will be happy to know that it’s not far off at all. The Warzone 2.0 release date is Wednesday, November 16. It’s running on the same new engine as Modern Warfare 2, and it’s coming to the same platforms as well. That’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Crossplay is expected across all those platforms, although it has yet to be confirmed.

There are only a few days to go before Warzone 2.0 and DMZ arrive (although some players have managed to glitch into its menu already). While you wait for launch, you can check out all the full Al Mazrah map and points of interest and start planning your drops.