How to investigate an object in Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is all about investigation. That’s the type of man he is. That’s why it should come as no surprise that you can investigate objects and people throughout Sherlock Holmes Chapter One. Your first interaction with investigating may come when you are challenged by Jon to find the owner of a missing cane. You’re bored and waiting to see the medium, so you might as well oblige.

When investigating, select the object like you do the cane when attempting to find its owner. This will zoom in on the object and allow Sherlock to pick out key aspects of the item. Look around at the object until the cursor narrows and turns yellow.

Once the cursor turns yellow, hold down the inspect button and Sherlock will point out key information about the section of the object. This information can later be pinned from your Casebook. Pinning a piece of information will help you remember it later and will allow you to pull it up on your main hud.

To access the information you get from investigating an object, go into the menu and scroll over to the Casebook tab. This will show you the information you’ve gathered. You can pin the information to your main hud and view it by pressing up on the D-Pad.