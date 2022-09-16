How to invite and play with friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty has been around long enough that most people who play it have a dedicated list of friends that they like to party up with. Your crew for these gaming sessions are always your go-to teammates when you are hopping into some games. Luckily, you no longer have to be on the same platform to play together. Here is how to send your friends invites to play with you in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Related: How to turn crossplay on and off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

How to send invites to people on your friend list and play with them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

To send a party invite to a friend in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, first open up the Social menu. You can find this in the top right corner of your screen. Any friends that you have added either on your Activision Account or your platform friend list should be seen here. Choose a friend, and you will see the option to either invite them or join their session.

Of course, if you are looking to play with a friend on another platform, you need first to have crossplay turned on and an Activision Account connected. If you are looking to play with someone on the same platform as you, you can just send them an invite from the friend list associated with that platform as usual.

Getting into sessions with your friends in Call of Duty games has always been pretty simple, so you should not have many problems. If the game is not allowing you to see your friends, you should first check your internet connection and potentially restart the game. Also, be sure to check and see if the Call of Duty servers are currently down.