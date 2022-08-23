How to invite friends to play co-op multiplayer in Saints Row

Saints Row is a game that you can enjoy on your own, but it is arguably much better when you have a friend beside you blowing up everything and shooting up the town with them. There are some people that would rather only play this game cooperatively. If you are having problems getting it started, here is how to invite a friend to a co-op multiplayer session in Saints Row.

How to start a co-op session in Saints Row

Starting a cooperative game in Saints Row is very easy and straightforward. When you start up the game, you can select to start a campaign on your own, or by going to Co-op Campaign just below it on the main menu. When you do this, you can host a game that you already started previously, even if it was solo, or you can start a new one. You can also choose to join a friend or look for a random player to join.

When you are in the game, pause it and go to Co-op. Select Co-op Settings and make sure you have it set to the setting you want. If it is on Open to All or Friends Only, your friend can just join into your game without you sending them an invite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Regardless of whether you have sent an invite, the host will need to accept the incoming player into their game. If the host does not see that message, restart the game and go back through the process of setting up a game to host. In the early days of Saints Row’s release, there are bound to be some issues, but players should be able to join in and out of each other’s games pretty easily.

If you join someone’s game, every mission you complete will carry over into your game. If it is a mission that you haven’t gotten to yet, the game will allow you to skip it once you reach that point in your own game.