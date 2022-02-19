How to join a clan in Krunker

Joining a clan in Krunker is a great way to meet other players and also have access to a wonderful social network in-game. Players can learn and grow from one another, and of course, join games and compete against each other and even against other clans. Joining a clan in Krunker or creating your own is easy, but it just requires meeting a few minimum requirements first.

How to unlock the Clans feature in Krunker

Once players reach level 10 within Krunker, they should head over to the profile tab, which is located in the main menu of the game. From here they should click on the Clan button, which is highlighted in blue on the right side of the profile tab. Once here, players will have the option to both create a clan and join a clan. If the player is at the correct level, they can search directly in this tab to join a clan directly, or use the View Clans button to browse available clans that they may be a good fit for.

How to create a clan

Screenshot by Gamepur

While players are capable of joining a clan at level 10, in order to create their own, they must hit the minimum level of 20 in order to unlock the ability. Players who try to create a clan will receive an error message if they are not at the correct level. Players who create their own clan will be able to have many different administrative options they can choose from in order to manage the clan.