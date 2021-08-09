how-to-join-and-leave-guilds-in-crowfall

Crowfall is a growing MMO in which one of the core features is the battles between factions and guilds. The game’s early areas are the easiest, and if you want to start earning some real gold and contribute to a wider group, you need to join a guild. However, it’s not always clear how you join or leave a guild, which is why we’ve put together this handy guide.

How to join a guild

Joining a guild isn’t something you strictly do after launching Crowfall, you do it on the game’s website. First, you open the site and click on the Guilds button at the top of the screen. Next, a dropdown menu will appear, and you need to click on Search Guilds.

This takes you to a page where you can search for guilds by name. Of course, it helps if you already know which guild you’d like to join. However, you can also search for a guild’s name if you’ve seen it somewhere else and do the same thing. Once you’ve found the guild you want to join, click on it.

This is the point at which you’ll see if you can join the guild or not. A list of details about the guild will pop up, and you’ll be able to see if there’s space for you to join or not. If there is, then you can click the Request to Join button. This will open up a new window where you must type out why you’d like to join the guild. When you’re done, send the message and wait for a response. Once you’ve been accepted into a guild, you’ll be able to play alongside others in the game.

How to leave a guild

Leaving a guild is also something you do outside of the main game. First, log into your account on Crowfall’s website. You now need to navigate to your guild settings page. It’s on this page that you can click the option to Leave Guild. Click that button, and you’ll leave the guild you’re currently in.