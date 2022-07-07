Sea of Thieves is an always-online pirate multiplayer game that puts you in a ship’s crew, or at the helm, and allows you to explore a vast ocean full of treasures, wonders, monsters, and other players eager to steal everything you have. Each update brings new content to the game, and you can try some of it out ahead of most of the player base if you want. This guide explains how to join the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme so you always know what’s coming.

How do you join the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme?

Image via Rare/Xbox Game Studios

There are a few ways to join the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme, which differs from the Xbox Insider Programme, depending on what platform you’re playing the game on and how you own it. Below, we’ve outlined how to access the Insider Programme across all variations.

Sea of Thieves Insider Programme for PC: Steam, Microsoft Store, and Game Pass

If you own Sea of Thieves digitally for PC, you can install the Insider Programme and start playing the latest content relatively quickly. For those that own the game through Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, you’ll need to follow this link to the Insider Programme and download the latest build. Ensure that you’re signed in on your Microsoft Store account, or you won’t be able to access the game. Before playing the Insider Programme build, you must sign up for it on the Sea of Thieves website.

If you play Sea of Thieves on PC and own it through Steam, sign up for the Insider Programme on the same website. With that out of the way, you can claim a Steam Insider Key on the Insider website by scrolling down the page and clicking on the option to Get a Steam Code and then Get Code. You can then redeem this code in Steam and download the Insider Programme build of Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves Insider Programme for Xbox: Physical disc and Game Pass

The process of joining the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme on Xbox is still reasonably simple. If you own the game digitally, meaning you’ve purchased a copy, then you can sign up for the terms and conditions on the Sea of Thieves website and begin playing the Insider Programme immediately through the game on your Xbox.

If you own Sea of Thieves through Game Pass, you’ll need to search for Sea of Thieves Insider Programme in the Mircosoft Store. Download the build, which is the same size as the main game, sign up for the Insider Programme on the website, and you’re good to start playing.

Finally, if you own Sea of Thieves on a physical disc and play using that disc, you’ll need to first sign up for the Insider Programme and have Sea of Thieves installed on your hard drive. After that, search for the Xbox Insider Hub in the Microsoft Store and download it. Once the Xbox Insider Hub has been installed, open it and find the option for Sea of Thieves Insider under the Content subheading. Click join and follow the link to the Microsoft Store, where you can download the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme build.

Playing Sea of Thieves Insider Programme content and rewards

Once that’s downloaded, open it and enjoy — but be wary of more bugs than you’re used to, and keep mum about what you play to the public. You’ll be under NDA, and your info will be watermarked on the screen. Additionally, you will start anew with a different pirate character and your progress will not carry over, but playing the Insider Programme for at least an hour will grant you gold and sometimes cosmetics in the main version of the game, depending on which week you play.