How to jump in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Traditionally, Super Monkey Ball games do not include jumping, which makes sense. You really do not control your character. Instead, you move the environment around them to direct them to the end goal. That being said, you can unlock jumping for your characters in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Here is how.

To jump with your character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, you will need to gather 30,000 points by completing levels and missions and then buy the feature in the Points Shop in the main menu. Collecting bananas will also give you one point for each banana grabbed.

After buying jumping, you can use it only in the Main Game section for Story Mode and Challenge Mode. It can not be used in Party Mode or Ranking Challenge.

To activate jumping, start one of the modes it is applicable in, and pause the game. Go to Options and scroll down to Jump about halfway down the list. Turn it on and back out back to the game.

When the option is on, you can do it by pressing B on Switch, the spacebar on PC, X on PlayStation, or A on Xbox. While it is on, your time records will not be saved when you finish levels.