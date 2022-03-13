While sailing the map in the Sea of Thieves, you are going to run into quite a few skeletons along the way. These enemies seem to randomly pop up at the most inconvenient of times, but it’s when their gold variant come out of the ground that you might find yourself in trouble. Here is how to kill Gold Skeletons in Sea of Thieves.

Gold Skeletons are nearly invulnerable when you face them on land. They deal a lot of damage, but are slow moving. When you douse them with water, they rust up and slow down even more while becoming susceptible to damage. Either throw water on them with a bucket or lead them into a body of water.

While they are wet, you can damage them with your cutlass, gun, or cannons, but we prefer a blunderbuss to the others. You likely will run out of ammo because they still have a ton of health, so finish them off with your cutlass, but be ready, that will still take a while. If you can hit them with a cannon, that will do well, but might take some effort.

While the above method will cover you in most situations, the best way to kill Gold Skeletons is with fire bombs or powder kegs. If you have them, lead a group of Gold Skeletons close together and light them up. This will be the fastest method, but depends on if you have the items. Throw only one fire bomb and wait for them to burn up. In these situations, obviously steer clear of water.