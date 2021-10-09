How to kill the Breaker in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has no shortage of mutated Ridden for you to battle. These special infected will be much more powerful and menacing than the standard enemies you come across in the game. One mutation in particular, the Breaker, reminds us of the Tank from Left 4 Dead. Here is how to kill it.

When you come across a Breaker, it will chase whatever teammate is closest to it. Luckily, this big guy runs very slow, so if it is chasing you, turn and run. You will be at a huge disadvantage in the close range where the Breaker will begin pummeling you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the Breaker is usually slow, it can and will leap at you, making it much more agile in those moments. The shockwave from him slamming the ground will throw you back.

Now that we have his attacks out of the way, let’s focus on taking down the Breaker. The Breaker is heavily armored and will take a ton of bullets to kill. Luckily, like the Ogre, he has some blister weak spots you and your team will need to focus on. These glowing spots are mostly on the bottom half of the body, but some are on his shoulder as well. Have everyone focus there while avoiding his attacks and you will eventually bring him down.