How to kill the undying Skeleton in Elden Ring

You’ll find that there are multiple skeletons that you can find throughout Elden Ring that, when you defeat them, return to life shortly after they fall. These enemies will continue to stand and fight against you, proving to be formidable adversaries as you explore the game. In this guide, we cover how you can kill the undying skeletons in Elden Ring and what they’re doing.

The undying skeletons can be defeated, but you need to be quick to avoid getting back up. After you initially down them, you’ll see a slight glow around their appearance. It should look like a white and blue sparkle when it hits the ground. It will be floating above their body.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to rush into them and continue attacking them when this happens. Next, you need to attack the soul that they still have intact above them. If you hit it, you’ll prevent them from reviving, and then you can grab their runes for defeating them in combat. Again, you need to be quick, and it’s easy to miss this if you’re worried about fighting multiple enemies at once. You only need to hit it the one time, and then you should be good to go to collecting those runes.