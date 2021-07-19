How to land from the air in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Instead of the huge Hyrule Field you can explore in a traditional Zelda title, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has you take to the skies with Link’s trusty loftwing. This means that there are floating islands for you to explore, and you’ll need to glide down to them. Nintendo makes it cryptic to figure out how to do this for the first time, so here’s a better explanation on how to land safely on the ground.

PilotLoftWings

`When Link launches himself into the sky, his crimson loftwing catches him. Soon, you’ll be flying into the open air. It feels like a rush, but there’s one problem. You don’t know how to land and where to go.

First, check your map by pressing the minus button and figure out where you want to go. The essential areas will have a purple crest on them that is glowing blue. You can zoom in by tilting the right stick. Press ZL to show the island names. Now, set your course with a beacon by pressing A on your desired location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you’re gliding, press A to get some altitude and once you’re directly above the island you want to land on, hold ZL to get a bird’s eye view and press ZR when you’re ready to jump.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re close to landing, hold ZR to use your sailcloth that will glide you to the ground.

Screenshot by Nintendo

Now you should be a gliding pro. Go explore the islands and have fun.