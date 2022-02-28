Seluvis is a character you’ll meet in Elden Ring if you choose to work with Ranni the Witch. Seluvis is an accomplished magic user and can teach you about specific Incantations. However, he won’t teach you outright. You’ll need to do something for him. In this guide, we cover how to learn Incantations from Seluvis in Elden Ring.

The quest you need to complete is to give Nepheli his potion. You can find Nepheli in the Roundtable Hold shortly after you’ve defeated Godrick the Grafted. When you accept the potion from Seluvis, head over to Nephli and speak to her about it. She’ll refuse, and when you leave, she’ll go as well. You’ll need to find her again. She appears near the Village of Albinaurics. You’ll need to assist her in taking down the Omenkiller. After that, she’ll return to the downstairs of Roundtable Hold.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you’ll need to speak with Nepheli’s father, Sir Gideon Ofnir, the All-Knowing. Tell him about the Potion, and he’ll offer to throw it away, or you can give it to Nepheli. He will not interfere in your decision. Regardless of your choice, you can now return to Seluvis, and you can tell him you gave her the potion, and he’ll teach you Incantations.