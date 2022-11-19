Spending time with your Pokémon is important in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which means you want to take some time out of your day to set up a Picnic together. You can hang out with them, wash them, check on eggs, or make a sandwich here. However, your sandwich options are minimal when you first start the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to learn more Sandwich Recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to unlock Sandwich Recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The best way to do this is to visit a Sandwich Shop in Mesagoza. You can find this shop n the southwest side of the city. It will have an iconic sandwich logo on it. When you enter, the man on the right of the door will be muttering about new sandwiches and the several recipes he will try out.

Speak to the man, and he’ll teach you several new Sandwich Recipes that you can take back to your Picnic table. You will want to visit him frequently while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and as you complete the many objectives for the primary story. The more you complete and progress the main plot, the more sandwiches he will learn, which means you can learn from him what sandwiches you can eat with your Pokémon. These have the chance to increase the type of Pokémon you encounter, the shiny Pokémon that you can find, and much more.

We recommend making sure you mark down this location when you beat the game, and you have to seek out the rest of your Pokémon for your Pokédex. With this location figured out, tracking down the remaining Pokémon should be relatively quick, with the aid of sandwich buffs.