How To Leave A Dungeon In Palworld

There’s no feeling quite like entering a Palworld Dungeon unprepared. The game tries to warn you with the recommended level and a pair of red horns as you press the button to enter, but then panic sets in as your low-level Pals are obliterated, and you search for a way to leave a dungeon in Palworld.

Luckily, it’s actually fairly simple to leave a dungeon in Palworld. You don’t have to navigate a menu to respawn, and you do have an option other than dying (although it may not seem like it at the time). So, if you find yourself running around the arena looking for an escape, we’ve got you covered.

Leaving a Dungeon In Palworld

Dungeons are mid-to-late game content in Palworld, but that doesn’t stop curious trainers from hopping into a mysterious blue portal when given the chance. When you want to leave a dungeon in Palworld, simply look for a blue circle like the one you used to enter. It should be somewhere along the wall of the arena.

If you step into it and press the A button on Xbox, you will be prompted to leave. Confirm your selection, and you will be teleported out of the dungeon. It’s just that simple.

What Are Dungeons in Palworld?

While there are several overworld bosses in Palworld, like Mammorest, some bosses are hidden inside dungeons. These aren’t boss towers like the Rayne Syndicate Tower but are more subtle in appearance. You’ll know you’ve found one as the entrance is a glowing blue circle on the ground, and there’s usually a fast-travel tower nearby. Additionally, an icon of the boss Pal that’s inside will appear on the map, showing you the location of the Dungeon.

So far, we’ve only discovered a couple of these dungeons, but due to how strong they are, we haven’t been able to take them down. These dungeons are a test of strength and overall combat skill, and you won’t want to go in unprepared.