How Many Pals Are In Palworld
Palworld has a Paldeck with dozens of species to capture and register. Here is everything we know about the number of Pals available to catch.
Adventures and violence await in Palworld, and havoc can be wrought with a large collection of species. Like in Pokémon, players will need to fill out their Paldeck to ensure they have the best access to the Pals of the region – even if this is for gun-wielding violence and not a Gym Battle.
Pals have a range of skills in Palworld, making each catch important for progression through the world. For example, Lamball is good at Handiwork, Farming, and Transporting. It also drops Lamball Mutton for those feeling peckish during exploration. However, Lamball is only 001 in the Paldeck, with dozens of other creatures waiting to be caught.
Related: Will Palworld Be Crossplay? [Explained]
How Big Is The Palworld Paldeck
According to the in-game Paldeck, Palworld has 111 Pals to capture while in early access.
This number will likely increase as content updates release, or at the time when 1.0 becomes available. At this time, it isn’t known if Palworld will also introduce the concept of Legendary or Mythical Pals, but with such a vast world, players are sure to find surprises hidden away in special locations. At this time, fans can already capture Lucky Pals, the game’s equivalent of a Shiny.
Complete Palworld Paldeck List – All Pals
WARNING: This section of the Paldeck is still under construction as Gamepur learns about Palworld.
Ambitious fans looking to capture one of every Pal type in Palworld can find the list of available species below. Note that due to early access, details about each Pal and where to find it may change. It is also possible that the addition of new Pals could switch up the Paldeck order in the future.
- 001 – Lamball
- 002 – Cattiva
- 003 – Chikipi
- 004 – Lifmunk
- 005 – Foxparks
- 006 – Fuack
- 007 – Sparkit
- 008 – Tanzee
- 009 – Rooby
- 010 – Pengullet
- 011 – Penking
- 012 – Jolthog/ Jolthog Cryst
- 013 – Gumoss
- 014 – Vixy
- 015 – Hoocrates
- 016 – Teafant
- 017 – Depresso
- 018 – Cremis
- 019 – Daedream
- 020 – Rushoar
- 021 – Nox
- 022 – Fuddler
- 023 – Killamari
- 024 – Mau/ Mau Cryst
- 025 – Celaray
- 026 – Direhowl
- 027 – Tocotoco
- 028 – Flopie
- 029 – Mozzarina
- 030 – Bristla
- 031 – Gobfin/ Gobfin Ignis
- 032 – Hangyu/ Hangyu Cryst
- 033 – Mossanda/ Mossanda Lux
- 034 – Woolipop
- 035 – Caprity
- 036 – Melpaca
- 037 – Eikthyrdeer/ Eikthyrdeer Terra
- 038 – Nitewing
- 039 – Ribunny
- 040 – Incineram/ Inceineram Noct
- 041 – Cinnamoth
- 042 – Arsox
- 043 – Dumud
- 044 – Cawgnito
- 045 – Leezpunk/ Leezpunk Ignis
- 046 – Loupmoon
- 047 – Galeclaw
- 048 – Robinquill/ Robinquill Tera
- 049 – Gorirat
- 050 – Beegarde
- 051 – Elizabee
- 052 – Grintale
- 053 – Swee
- 054 – Sweepa
- 055 – Chillet
- 056 – Univolt
- 057 – Foxcicle
- 058 – Pyrin/ Pyrin Nox
- 059 – Reindrix
- 060 – Rayhound
- 061 – Kitsun
- 062 – Dazzi
- 063 – Lunaris
- 064 – Dinossom/ Dinossom Lux
- 065 – Surfent/ Surfent Terra
- 067 – Maraith
- 067 – Digtoise
- 068 – Tombat
- 069 – Lovander
- 070 – Flamebelle
- 071 – Vanwyrm/ Vanwyrm Cryst
- 072 – Bushi
- 073 – Beakon
- 074 – Ragnahawk
- 075 – Katress
- 076 – Wixen
- 077 – Verdash
- 078 – Vaelet
- 079 – Sibelyx
- 080 – Elphidran
- 081 – Kelpsea/ Kelpsea Ignis
- 082 – Azurobe
- 083 – Cryolinx
- 084 – Blazehowl/ Blazehowl Noct
- 085 – Relaxaurus/ Relaxaurus Lux
- 086 – Broncherry/ Broncherry Aqua
- 087 – Petallia
- 088 – Reptyro
- 089 – Kingpaca
- 090 – Mammorest
- 091 – Wumpo
- 092 – Warsect
- 093 – Fenglope
- 094 – Felbat
- 095 – Quivern
- 096 – Blazamut
- 097 – Helzephyr
- 098 – Astegon
- 099 – Menasting
- 100 – Anubis
- 101 – Jormuntide
- 102 – Suzaku
- 103 – Grizzbolt
- 104 – Lyleen
- 105 – Faleris
- 106 – Orserk
- 107 – Shadowbeak
- 108 – Paladius
- 109 – Necromus
- 110 – Frostallion
- 111 – Jetragon
At this time, it has been concluded that there are a total of 113 Pals, with two secret entries not listed on the Paldeck as players start. However, Gamepur has yet to discover these Pals to confirm their existence as part of the confirmed list. This guide will continue to update as we learn more about the creatures lurking in Palworld.