How Many Pals Are In Palworld

Adventures and violence await in Palworld, and havoc can be wrought with a large collection of species. Like in Pokémon, players will need to fill out their Paldeck to ensure they have the best access to the Pals of the region – even if this is for gun-wielding violence and not a Gym Battle.

Pals have a range of skills in Palworld, making each catch important for progression through the world. For example, Lamball is good at Handiwork, Farming, and Transporting. It also drops Lamball Mutton for those feeling peckish during exploration. However, Lamball is only 001 in the Paldeck, with dozens of other creatures waiting to be caught.

How Big Is The Palworld Paldeck

According to the in-game Paldeck, Palworld has 111 Pals to capture while in early access.

This number will likely increase as content updates release, or at the time when 1.0 becomes available. At this time, it isn’t known if Palworld will also introduce the concept of Legendary or Mythical Pals, but with such a vast world, players are sure to find surprises hidden away in special locations. At this time, fans can already capture Lucky Pals, the game’s equivalent of a Shiny.

Complete Palworld Paldeck List – All Pals

WARNING: This section of the Paldeck is still under construction as Gamepur learns about Palworld.

Ambitious fans looking to capture one of every Pal type in Palworld can find the list of available species below. Note that due to early access, details about each Pal and where to find it may change. It is also possible that the addition of new Pals could switch up the Paldeck order in the future.

001 – Lamball

– Lamball 002 – Cattiva

– Cattiva 003 – Chikipi

– Chikipi 004 – Lifmunk

– Lifmunk 005 – Foxparks

– Foxparks 006 – Fuack

– Fuack 007 – Sparkit

– Sparkit 008 – Tanzee

– Tanzee 009 – Rooby

– Rooby 010 – Pengullet

– Pengullet 011 – Penking

– Penking 012 – Jolthog/ Jolthog Cryst

– Jolthog/ Jolthog Cryst 013 – Gumoss

Gumoss 014 – Vixy

– Vixy 015 – Hoocrates

– Hoocrates 016 – Teafant

– Teafant 017 – Depresso

– Depresso 018 – Cremis

– Cremis 019 – Daedream

– Daedream 020 – Rushoar

– Rushoar 021 – Nox

– Nox 022 – Fuddler

– Fuddler 023 – Killamari

– Killamari 024 – Mau/ Mau Cryst

– Mau/ Mau Cryst 025 – Celaray

– Celaray 026 – Direhowl

– Direhowl 027 – Tocotoco

– Tocotoco 028 – Flopie

– Flopie 029 – Mozzarina

– Mozzarina 030 – Bristla

– Bristla 031 – Gobfin/ Gobfin Ignis

– Gobfin/ Gobfin Ignis 032 – Hangyu/ Hangyu Cryst

– Hangyu/ Hangyu Cryst 033 – Mossanda/ Mossanda Lux

– Mossanda/ Mossanda Lux 034 – Woolipop

– Woolipop 035 – Caprity

– Caprity 036 – Melpaca

– Melpaca 037 – Eikthyrdeer/ Eikthyrdeer Terra

– Eikthyrdeer/ Eikthyrdeer Terra 038 – Nitewing

– Nitewing 039 – Ribunny

– Ribunny 040 – Incineram/ Inceineram Noct

– Incineram/ Inceineram Noct 041 – Cinnamoth

– Cinnamoth 042 – Arsox

– Arsox 043 – Dumud

– Dumud 044 – Cawgnito

– Cawgnito 045 – Leezpunk/ Leezpunk Ignis

– Leezpunk/ Leezpunk Ignis 046 – Loupmoon

– Loupmoon 047 – Galeclaw

– Galeclaw 048 – Robinquill/ Robinquill Tera

– Robinquill/ Robinquill Tera 049 – Gorirat

– Gorirat 050 – Beegarde

– Beegarde 051 – Elizabee

– Elizabee 052 – Grintale

– Grintale 053 – Swee

– Swee 054 – Sweepa

– Sweepa 055 – Chillet

– Chillet 056 – Univolt

– Univolt 057 – Foxcicle

– Foxcicle 058 – Pyrin/ Pyrin Nox

– Pyrin/ Pyrin Nox 059 – Reindrix

– Reindrix 060 – Rayhound

– Rayhound 061 – Kitsun

– Kitsun 062 – Dazzi

– Dazzi 063 – Lunaris

– Lunaris 064 – Dinossom/ Dinossom Lux

– Dinossom/ Dinossom Lux 065 – Surfent/ Surfent Terra

– Surfent/ Surfent Terra 067 – Maraith

– Maraith 067 – Digtoise

– Digtoise 068 – Tombat

– Tombat 069 – Lovander

– Lovander 070 – Flamebelle

– Flamebelle 071 – Vanwyrm/ Vanwyrm Cryst

– Vanwyrm/ Vanwyrm Cryst 072 – Bushi

– Bushi 073 – Beakon

– Beakon 074 – Ragnahawk

– Ragnahawk 075 – Katress

– Katress 076 – Wixen

– Wixen 077 – Verdash

– Verdash 078 – Vaelet

– Vaelet 079 – Sibelyx

– Sibelyx 080 – Elphidran

– Elphidran 081 – Kelpsea/ Kelpsea Ignis

– Kelpsea/ Kelpsea Ignis 082 – Azurobe

– Azurobe 083 – Cryolinx

– Cryolinx 084 – Blazehowl/ Blazehowl Noct

– Blazehowl/ Blazehowl Noct 085 – Relaxaurus/ Relaxaurus Lux

– Relaxaurus/ Relaxaurus Lux 086 – Broncherry/ Broncherry Aqua

– Broncherry/ Broncherry Aqua 087 – Petallia

– Petallia 088 – Reptyro

– Reptyro 089 – Kingpaca

– Kingpaca 090 – Mammorest

– Mammorest 091 – Wumpo

– Wumpo 092 – Warsect

– Warsect 093 – Fenglope

– Fenglope 094 – Felbat

– Felbat 095 – Quivern

– Quivern 096 – Blazamut

– Blazamut 097 – Helzephyr

– Helzephyr 098 – Astegon

– Astegon 099 – Menasting

– Menasting 100 – Anubis

– Anubis 101 – Jormuntide

– Jormuntide 102 – Suzaku

– Suzaku 103 – Grizzbolt

– Grizzbolt 104 – Lyleen

– Lyleen 105 – Faleris

– Faleris 106 – Orserk

– Orserk 107 – Shadowbeak

– Shadowbeak 108 – Paladius

– Paladius 109 – Necromus

– Necromus 110 – Frostallion

– Frostallion 111 – Jetragon

At this time, it has been concluded that there are a total of 113 Pals, with two secret entries not listed on the Paldeck as players start. However, Gamepur has yet to discover these Pals to confirm their existence as part of the confirmed list. This guide will continue to update as we learn more about the creatures lurking in Palworld.