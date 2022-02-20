How to level up fast in Krunker

Players of Krunker have been trying out many different classes in order to diversify the gameplay the game has to offer. One of the most important aspects of trying out another character is leveling them up to unlock weapons and skins. Even things such as joining or creating a guild require the player to reach a certain level, but players can easily increase their level by following certain steps.

Play Non-Custom Games

While custom games may be fun for players, they are not rewarded with experience when they join or compete in custom games. This is because the options that players can assign to them may make things a little one sided, and this could be exploited as an easy way to gain experience. Therefore, if players wish to gain that extra level they need to just play in regular or ranked games.

The final score is how experience is calculated

Players are rewarded with experience points at the end of the match for how well they performed. The score that they receive is directly converted into experience points, which is then distributed to the player. Of course, the better a player performs in a match, the more experience they gain. It may be difficult at first, but practice makes perfect and each match will see the player improving and gaining more experience in turn.