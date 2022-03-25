How to level up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a Borderlands game with tabletop RPGs at its core. This means that skills and levels are more critical than ever, but it can be confusing to get your head around how the leveling system works. This game explains how to level up so you never let a skill point go to waste.

Where do you apply skill points?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You level up in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands by killing enemies, completing quests, and doing everything else that awards experience. You can track your progress to the next level with the bar at the bottom of the screen. When you reach a new level, you’ll get a lovely notification on-screen that can sometimes get in the way of combat.

Each level you gain gives you one skill point and one hero point. Skill points can be used to purchase skills, most of which have three or five levels that you can earn by investing skill points over time. Hero points are applied to your hero attributes on a separate screen. These can be used to increase stats such as Strength, Intelligence, or Dexterity. You should spend hero points on the stats that will help your play style most. For example, if you use a lot of spells, increasing your Intelligence will lower the reset time between casting them.