How to lift the lockdown and unlock Pack-a-Punch in Forsaken in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

As you make your way into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ final map, Forsaken, you will notice that with Omega having control of the facility you are at, power is not a problem like usual. Instead, your focus will be on lifting the lockdown so you can access other areas. To get this done as quickly as possible, you will want to save up points. There will be a lot of doors you need to open to do this, but always prioritize grabbing items that will help you survive if you need them. Here is how you can lift the lockdown and gain access to the Pack-a-Punch machine in Forsaken.

When you start a match in Forsaken, you will be in the Staging Area. As noted above, power is already on, so all perk machines and other machinery you come across will not require you to find a switch. Instead, the area is in lockdown, making it tougher for you to advance. To start, walk towards the teleporter and interact with it, but be ready for an unsuspecting fight. For 30 seconds, you need to survive as the match automatically progresses to round four. The zombies will still be slow, but there will be a lot more of them than you would usually see this early. Just focus on surviving, and you will be fine. When the teleporter is activated, interact with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side of the teleporter, you will be in Checkpoint. The Juggernog machine is here to grab if you want it, otherwise, make your way up to the marked door and open it to get to the fake town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On Main Street, make your way to either the left or right and open the side door on your chosen building. Before you do that, you can hit the armory or Tombstone machine further up the street if you need to. When ready, go up the stairs and buy the door to the next teleporter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you are on the Video Store Rooftop with three different pathways to advance. If you take the right side, you can access Speed Cola and drop down below, but we recommend taking either of the doorways on the street level because you will need to open them up on the next step anyway. Regardless, make your way to the broken teleporter, and you will then be given four markers for rooms you need to search for parts in to fix the teleporter. The parts may have multiple spawns, but here is where we found them in our first game.

The first part is the Focusing Lens in the Cinema being held by a mannequin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, the Cathode-Ray Tube is behind the counter in the TV Store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third is the Fryer Cage behind the counter in Burger Town.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the Circuit Board is in the back room of the Video Store.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have all four parts, make your way to the broken teleporter and repair it. You will have to hold the interact button for a little bit as your character works on it, so make sure a teammate is watching your back, but it’s the same duration as building items at workbenches.

When you go through the teleporter, you will be in a Bunker Entrance. Go down the hallway and buy the door on the left side. Now you will be in a room housing the Amplifier. All the gates here are closed because of the lockdown, so make your way through the hallway. When you reach the teleporter, an Abomination will come out and attack you. Kill it and then go through the teleporter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You have finally reached your destination. In the Observation Tower, you will hear a Geiger counter because the place is flowing with Aetherium from the flawless crystals everywhere. Walk to the button in the main control room, and all areas that were locked off to you will now be open, and the Pack-a-Punch machine is behind the door that opens directly in front of you. Do be quick about it. While Zombies cannot attack you in this area, the Aetherium will begin to damage you if you take too long in this room.