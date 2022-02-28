Sellia is a dangerous city in Elden Ring that you can partially visit. When you arrive, you might believe the city is available to you, but when you attempt to reach a distinct location, the gates will be blocked and there will be a barrier protecting it. You’ll need to lower the barrier to make your way inside. In this guide, we’ll cover how to lift the seals at Sellia, Town of Sorcery in Elden Ring.

How to lift the seats at Sellia

It all comes down to scale three of the bells towers in the city. These bell towers contain flames that you need to light, and each one you light removes various seals you find blocking your path forward.

First bell tower

The first bell tower is right next to the seal at the gate of the back of the city. When you reach the large gate in the back, turn around to your left, and there will be a branch sticking out of the wall. Jump down, and use your horse to reach the bell tower nearby.

Second bell tower

The second and third bell towers are right next to each other. You’ll reach the same way by returning to the large seal at the back of the city, and then going down the stairs you came up from. There will be a branch sticking out of the stairs, reaching into the city. Use your horse to jump down, and scale the buildings.

You need to make your way into the buildings, using your horse, to dive straight towards the front of the city, and turn left. You should see a second bell tower, which you can reach using your horse.

Third bell tower

The third and final bell tower is not far from the second. Turn to the right of this bell tower, and you should see the third not too far off, within jumping distance for your horse.