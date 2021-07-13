How to link Warframe to your Twitch account

Linking Warframe to your Twitch account is a pretty good idea. Not only do Digital Extremes do regular drops from their stream that can get you free goodies, but they also give away free loot, including Prime Warframes, through the Twitch Prime system.

This is especially important in the run-up to Tennocon, as watch this year’s event will get you a free Hydroid Prime, and a pistol called the Athodai. Nobody likes to miss out on free stuff, so make sure you link your accounts as soon as possible. For example, for Tennocon 2021 you can receive the following items:

Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoCon

Vastilok Gunblade Weapon

Awarded for watching thirty consecutive minutes between 12:30 p.m. ET – 5:00 p.m. ET

In-Game Relay Event Reward During TennoLive Segment

Tannukai Longsword Skin and Armor Set

Awarded at the end of the TennoLive in-game Relay event, must be present to qualify

Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoLive Segment

Loki Prime Warframe with Slot

Awarded for watching thirty consecutive minutes between 5:00 p.m. ET – 7:00 p.m. ET

Connecting your Warframe account to your Twitch accounts is very easy to do, just follow the below steps:

Go to https://www.warframe.com/user and log into your Warframe account

Click on your login name in the top right corner, then “Account Management”

Click Link your Twitch Account at the bottom of the page and follow the instructions to link your Warframe account to your Twitch Account

You will only need to link your account once. If you are already linked and logged in, you will need to relog to receive your items. And you will need to have a Twitch Prime account to take advantage of some offers, but not all of them.

If you are unsure if the link worked, you can check in the Account Management section of your Warframe account. Under user information, at the very bottom, it will tell you if your profile is linked with any Twitch account. If you have an old account there that you no longer use, just hit Unlink, then link your new account instead.