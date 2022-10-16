All Vaulted Prime Weapons and Warframes in Warframe
Gone but not forgotten.
It’s no secret that Warframe boasts a huge arsenal of weapons and gears that many other games pale in comparison to. Since the game has been out for so long, the developers have been able to add all kinds of weapons and gears. However, not each is available for playing, as many have been vaulted over time. If you are one of the big fans of the game and are interested in finding out all vaulted Prime weapons and Warframes, we’ve listed them below.
Every vaulted Prime weapon
Prime Weapons in Warframe are categorized into primary, secondary, and melee. You can find all the vaulted ones listed below.
Primary weapons
- Baza Prime
- Boar Prime
- Boltor Prime
- Corinth Prime
- Latron Prime
- Panthera Prime
- Paris Prime
- Soma Prime
- Stradavar Prime
- Sybaris Prime
- Zhuge prime
Secondary weapons
- Akbolto Prime
- Akbronco Prime
- Akjagara Prime
- Aklex Prime
- Aksomati Prime
- Akstiletto Prime
- Ballistica Prime
- Euphona Prime
- Pyrana Prime
- Sicarus Prime
- Spira Prime
- Vasto Prime
- Zakti Prime
Melee weapons
- Ankyros Prime
- Bo Prime
- Dakra Prime
- Destreza Prime
- Dual Kamas Prime
- Fang Prime
- Galatine Prime
- Glaive Prime
- Guandao Prime
- Karyst Prime
- Kogake Prime
- Nami Skyla Prime
- Nikana Prime
- Ninkondi Prime
- Pangolin Prime
- Reaper Prime
- Redeemer Prime
- Silva & Aegis Prime
- Tekko Prime
- Tipedo Prime
- Venka Prime
Every vaulted Warframe
Here are all the vaulted Warframes in the game.
- Ash Prime
- Atlas Prime
- Banshee Prime
- Ember Prime
- Equinox Prime
- Frost Prime
- Hydroid Prime
- Inaros Prime
- Ivara Prime
- Limbo Prime
- Loki Prime
- Mag Prime
- Mesa Prime
- Mirage Prime
- Nekros Prime
- Nezha Prime
- Nova Prime
- Oberon Prime
- Rhino Prime
- Saryn Prime
- Titania Prime
- Trinity Prime
- Valkyr Prime
- Vauban Prime
- Volt Prime
- Wukong Prime
While the developers continue adding new weapons and gears to the game, there is also a chance the vaulted ones will become playable in the future again. Regardless, we’ll update the list if that happens.