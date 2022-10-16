All Vaulted Prime Weapons and Warframes in Warframe

It’s no secret that Warframe boasts a huge arsenal of weapons and gears that many other games pale in comparison to. Since the game has been out for so long, the developers have been able to add all kinds of weapons and gears. However, not each is available for playing, as many have been vaulted over time. If you are one of the big fans of the game and are interested in finding out all vaulted Prime weapons and Warframes, we’ve listed them below.

Every vaulted Prime weapon

Prime Weapons in Warframe are categorized into primary, secondary, and melee. You can find all the vaulted ones listed below.

Primary weapons

Baza Prime

Boar Prime

Boltor Prime

Corinth Prime

Latron Prime

Panthera Prime

Paris Prime

Soma Prime

Stradavar Prime

Sybaris Prime

Zhuge prime

Secondary weapons

Akbolto Prime

Akbronco Prime

Akjagara Prime

Aklex Prime

Aksomati Prime

Akstiletto Prime

Ballistica Prime

Euphona Prime

Pyrana Prime

Sicarus Prime

Spira Prime

Vasto Prime

Zakti Prime

Melee weapons

Ankyros Prime

Bo Prime

Dakra Prime

Destreza Prime

Dual Kamas Prime

Fang Prime

Galatine Prime

Glaive Prime

Guandao Prime

Karyst Prime

Kogake Prime

Nami Skyla Prime

Nikana Prime

Ninkondi Prime

Pangolin Prime

Reaper Prime

Redeemer Prime

Silva & Aegis Prime

Tekko Prime

Tipedo Prime

Venka Prime

Every vaulted Warframe

Here are all the vaulted Warframes in the game.

Ash Prime

Atlas Prime

Banshee Prime

Ember Prime

Equinox Prime

Frost Prime

Hydroid Prime

Inaros Prime

Ivara Prime

Limbo Prime

Loki Prime

Mag Prime

Mesa Prime

Mirage Prime

Nekros Prime

Nezha Prime

Nova Prime

Oberon Prime

Rhino Prime

Saryn Prime

Titania Prime

Trinity Prime

Valkyr Prime

Vauban Prime

Volt Prime

Wukong Prime

While the developers continue adding new weapons and gears to the game, there is also a chance the vaulted ones will become playable in the future again. Regardless, we’ll update the list if that happens.