Warframe, the free-to-play game released in 2013, has gone from strength to strength. Digital Extremes initially launched the game on PC before bringing it to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and then finally to the Nintendo Switch in November of 2018. With Tenno playing across four different platforms, crossplay was confirmed during TennoCon 2022. and it would be in the game “very soon.” Well soon is now, and this guide will explain how to set up crossplay in Warframe.

How to enable crossplay in Warframe

Community crossplay stress tests were done shortly after the Veilbreaker cinematic quest due to the synchronization of timers and cycles across all platforms. The early trials were held without the player base knowing it had happened, but now the cat is out of the bag.

Crossplay is currently active for Xbox and PC players, with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch players to come later. The first time Xbox and PC players log in after installing the Echoes of Veilbreaker update, they will be greeted with an in-game crossplay message.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To disable or enable crossplay, you must perform the following steps.

Access the in-game options menu while you’re in your Orbiter.

Select the “System” menu tab.

Scroll to the bottom of the list of options. Find the “Cross Platform Play” option, and check it to enable crossplay. Uncheck it to opt out of Cross Platform Play.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once work on crossplay is complete, the company will focus on implementing tests with Nintendo Switch and PlayStation users. Once testing is live for all platforms, the team plans to implement full cross-save in 2023.

One of the biggest roadblocks to cross-platform play in Warframe up to this point had been the difference in release schedule between the platforms. PC would usually get updates first, and they would arrive a few weeks later on consoles. This will no longer be an issue, as all platforms will get updates simultaneously.

With the initial roadblocks out of the way and crossplay currently in testing, Digital Extremes can now work on implementing the crossplay function across all platforms so players can embrace the wider community together.