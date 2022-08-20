You can usually get a mount of some type in MMO games. In World of Warcraft, you get everything from horses to motorcycles. In Tower of Fantasy, you get vehicles of all different shapes and sizes. Unlike most MMO games, in Tower of Fantasy, you need to maintain your vehicle to keep it running smoothly. Maintaining your vehicle is important, especially if you want to be able to customize it.

How to maintain vehicles in Tower of Fantasy

Before you can maintain your vehicles, you first need to gather some maintenance parts. There are a lot of different maintenance parts and each vehicle requires different parts. These parts are extremely hard to obtain. You can get the parts needed to maintain your vehicles in the following ways:

As loot from password chests

Loot dropped from mechs

Purchase from the Support Store

Item vendor in Banges

You typically won’t need to worry about obtaining maintenance parts as you go through the game. Once you have the parts, you can maintain your vehicles by accessing the vehicle menu from the main screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you are in the vehicle menu, select the vehicle that you want to perform maintenance on. You will see a button that says “maintain” on the right side of the screen. Select the maintain button and you can choose the parts you wish to use to increase your vehicle’s maintenance level. You can also choose the quick maintenance option to use up all available parts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Increasing your vehicle’s maintenance level will allow you to customize your vehicle. Unfortunately, you are only able to change a vehicle’s color. You can do this by selecting the “refit” option in the vehicle menu.