Minecraft has been around for many years and has added many different items, like cherry blossom trees. Something that still hasn’t been added to the game is cars. We still have to travel by horse everywhere, however, there are two sections to this. You can design a car out of blocks for looks in your Bedrock worlds or download some mods to give you driveable cars in Minecraft Java. This guide will teach you about both.

Related: How to craft Chains in Minecraft

Building a car in Bedrock or Java Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

This car was designed by a YouTuber, which we recreated in the screenshot above to show you just how nifty it is. Adding cars to your worlds can improve both roleplay worlds that have parking lots, houses with driveways, and much more. The first step to making this car is starting out with some black wool for the tires and using a couple of cobblestone stairs to make the outline of the car. Then use any color of wool you’d like to feel in the body of the car. Add some item frames with yellow wool in them, some signs for the front and back bumpers, and really anything else you’d like afterward for decoration. Don’t forget the glass and roof either!

How to make a car in Minecraft using mods.

If you are a Minecraft Java player, you are probably already familiar with mods. The mod talked about below is on CureForge, which is a community of fan-made mods that are safe and really cool to use in your gaming experiences. This mod is called The Ultimate Car Mod, which not only adds cars to your game but so many ways to customize them as well. To get started after installing the mod, place down a “car workshop” block.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you want to gather or craft 8 of the “car workshop part” blocks and these will be placed around the “car workshop” block that we just placed down. Once you’ve gotten them all continued together, it will look like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you are ready to begin the process of building your first custom car in Minecraft Java. Not only can you custom it, but there are many different vehicles you can make too. You can have a regular car, SUV, or even truck and that all changes based on which parts you choose to use while crafting. Some of it will take some messing around but below is a breakdown.

Wood car

1 Wooden case

1 Wooden bumper

1 Number frame

1 Any engine cylinder engine

1 Any tank

4 Wheels

SUV

1 Concrete enclosure

1 Number frame

1 Any engine cylinder engine

1 Any tank

4 Large wheels

Грузовик

1 truck body

1 container

1 number frame

1 any tank

1 any engine

6 wheels

Sports car

1 Sports car body

1 Number frame

1 Tank

1 Engine

4 Wheels

Related: How to turn off the narrator in Minecraft

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have all the parts in the car workshop based on which vehicle you desire to make, it will give you a preview before you hit “spawn car.” Now, not only will you be able to fuel it up and drive it around your world, you will also be given two sets of cars for the car. One set can be hidden in case you lose one, or given to a friend. You will also be able to repair the cars within the car workshop as well so if your car takes damage, just make the parts you need and repair your car.