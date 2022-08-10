Minecraft has no shortage of items that have specific utilization for various aspects of the game. From collecting resources to creating new items and crafting what you need to survive, there are a lot of moving parts here. One of the first utility blocks you will want to make is a Furnace. Here is how to make a Furnace in Minecraft and begin smelting items.

How to craft a Furnace in Minecraft

To make a Furnace in Minecraft, you will need eight pieces of Cobblestone, Blackstone, or Cobbled Deepslate. In Java Edition, you can mix and match these together, but for Bedrock Edition, they all need to be the same block to make the Furnace.

When you have your eight stone items, the crafting recipe has you place them in every slot except for the center one. When the Furnace appears to the right, move it to your inventory to complete the crafting process.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use a Furnace in Minecraft

When you have a Furnace placed, you can smelt various items inside of it. Items like raw food, ores, and certain items to turn into dyes can be placed in the top slot with a fuel source in the bottom to power it. Fuel sources include Coal, Charcoal, Lava Bucket, and any wooden item. When it is lit up, the arrow will slowly fill, showing the progress of smelting for a singular item. When you grab the smelted item from the box on the right, you will also get some experience for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a couple of items that a Furnace can be used as an ingredient in when crafting. It can be placed inside a Minecart, or you can use it to make a Blast Furnace or Smoker, which are dedicated to singular areas but burn faster than the standard Furnace does.