How to make a Blast Furnace in Minecraft and what does it do?

Gathering your ores in Minecraft is a process that takes quite a bit of time. You will spend dozens of hours in various mineshafts and digging your own tunnels as you find the various resources hidden away in your world’s underground. Once you find them, you need to smelt them with a Furnace. However, if you get a Blast Furnace, you can do this much quicker. Here is how to make a Blast Furnace and exactly what it does in Minecraft.

How to make a Blast Furnace

While you can potentially find Blast Furnaces inside an Armorer’s house in Villages, you can also create your own. To make one, you need a regular Furnace, five Iron Ingots, and three Smooth Stone. When you have the ingredients, the crafting recipe for the Blast Furnace is to place the Furnace in the center, the Smooth Stone along the bottom three slots, and the rest of the squares should be filled with your Iron Ingots. When ready, move the Blast Furnace to your inventory to create it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What does the Blast Furnace do?

Blast Furnaces are essentially supercharged Furnaces for smelting ores. They get the job done in half the amount of time that it takes a normal Furnace to finish smelting, but they also use up double the fuel. However, they can not smelt just anything. You can only smelt Ore Blocks, Raw Ore, and tools or armor made of Gold, Iron, or Chainmail. When the latter of that is put in, you receive Nuggets of that resource, and the former gives Ingots. Putting food or wooden items in the top slot will not wield any results.

Additionally, Blast Furnaces are the job site block for Armorer Villagers and can be used to change the profession of one to that.