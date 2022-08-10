How to make and use a smoker in Minecraft

Minecraft has plenty of tools that cover a lot of general applications, but for the most efficient utility, you will want to look into the block dedicated for that job. This is the case when you compare the Furnace with other various cooking blocks like a Smoker. Here is how you can make a Smoker in Minecraft and how it acts differently from a Furnace.

How to craft a Smoker in Minecraft

While you can find Smokers located in Butcher’s Houses in a Village, you can also make your own whenever you want. To craft a Smoker, you will need four pieces of any kind of Wood and a Furnace. The Wood can be Logs, Stripped Wood, or Stripped Logs. The crafting recipe requires the Furnace to go in the center slot, with your wooden items going directly above, below, and to each side of it. When you see the Smoker appear in the box to the right, move it to your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use a Smoker in Minecraft

The Smoker is essentially the food version of the Blast Furnace. It is used very similarly to the normal Furnace, but the big difference is that you can only cook raw food in it. Items like Beef, Chicken, and Pork can be put in the top slot of the Smoker with a fuel source like Coal, Charcoal, or a Bucket of Lava in the bottom, and it will light up and begin cooking. The Smoker will use up the fuel source and cook your items much faster than a Furnace can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Additionally, the Smoker is also the job site block for Butcher Villagers. If a Villager does not have a job, they can claim it as their own and begin trading items centered around cooking food.