How to make a muckshake in Valheim

If you’re eager to give yourself a stamina boost in Valheim, you’ll need to focus on crafting one of the many foods available in the game. Not every food item gives you the same distribution of stats, but if you’re looking good amount of stamina from an item, we highly recommend the muckshake. It’s a solid starting item that you can quickly craft, especially if you regularly visit the Swamp biome.

Before you make a muckshake, you’re going to need a level two cauldron, which you can unlock by crafting the pots and pans upgrade. When you set those down, you should learn the muckshake recipe. These are all of the ingredients you’re going to need to make it.

1 Ooze

2 Raspberries

2 Blueberries

All three of these ingredients come from different biomes. The ooze drops off of slimes that regularly jump around the Swamp biome. We highly recommend using a ranged weapon against them, but a mace or sword works just as well to eliminate them. You just need to be careful of their poison attacks.

The blueberries regularly spawn throughout the Black Forest biome, which you can find pretty early in the game. The big thing you’ll want to watch out for in these areas will be the Ogres.

The final ingredient is raspberries, and they regularly appear throughout the Meadows. You might have eaten these early on in your game, well before you became sophisticated and started cooking lovely meals for everyone.

When you can craft a muckshake, this item gives you a boost of 10 health and 50 stamina, healing you one health tick per second. It’s a solid stamina-based drink that you’ll want to add to your regular rotation of food to hold in your inventory while you’re out adventuring.