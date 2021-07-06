How to make a new friend in Pokémon Go

If you’re looking to work on any of the special research challenges or complete a task where you need to make a new friend in Pokémon Go, you’re going to need to go out of your way to meet someone brand new. A new friend in Pokémon Go is considered someone added to your friend’s list that you have never met before. Therefore, you also want to make sure you have room on your friend’s list to add someone. If you do not, you won’t be able to make a new friend.

When you have space to make a new friend, you have to share your trainer code with them. The code should be specific to your account. You can find it by click on your avatar icon on the bottom left screen and then going to the friend’s page in the upper right corner while on your avatar screen where you see your character and your buddy Pokémon. Next, go to the ‘add a friend’ icon, and you’ll see your personal trainer code. It will be a 12 digit code that you can share with your potential friend, or you can add their code just below that page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the person who sent the code is accepted by the person who receives it, you’ll have a brand new friend added to your friend’s list. The two of you will start as basic friends, but the more you interact together, raid, battle, and share gifts, your friendship levels will grow, and the two of you will receive additional benefits for playing Pokémon Go together.