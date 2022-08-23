How to make a playlist in Saints Row

Saints Row has many different musics. When you start the game, you will be listening to the radio as you drive around in your car. Fortunately, you will get access to more music as you progress through the game, and you will eventually be able to make your own playlist, so you don’t need to be at the mercy of the randomized radio system. Listen to the music you want with the playlist app.

How to unlock the playlist app in Saints Row

You won’t have access to the playlist app right away. Instead, you will need to wait quite a while before it becomes available on your phone. Progress through the game until you gain access to the church. The mission is called Take me to Church. Once this mission is complete, you will get access to missions for your crew members. Complete these missions, and you will get access to the playlist app. It will appear on your phone, but you won’t get a tutorial for it.

How and where to get playlist option in Saints Row

To make a playlist, start by opening your phone. You will see the newly added playlist app appear at the bottom of the phone screen. Select it to access the app.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the app, you will have three options; Stations, Newscasts, and All Songs. Select the All Songs option to view all songs in the game. In the All Songs menu, select a song you wish to add to a playlist and press the R key on PC, X button on Xbox, or Square button on PlayStation to add to your playlist. If you use the Stations menu, you can view all of the songs by radio station to make determining the genre easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have added all the songs you want to your playlist, go to the Stations menu of the app and select the Custom option in the top left. This will take you to the custom playlist that you have made. You will get additional songs as you progress through the game, so make sure to check back and add more music as you unlock it.