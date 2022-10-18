In Potionomics, you’re going to need to create all kinds of potions, whether those are going to be for selling or ones you’re going to give to Mint. By giving potions to Mint, you’ll allow her to progress further into her adventures. One of the items Mint will need on her adventure into the Mushroom Mire is a poison cure. By giving her this item, she’ll be able to advance further into the area and collect more items for you. Making a poison cure isn’t simple though. So the question is, how can you make a poison cure in Potionomics?

How to make a poison cure in Potionomics

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make a poison cure, you’ll need ingredients with magimins A, C, and D. Ingredients with A and C are already at your disposal and you’ll continue to find plenty of them as you make progress further into the game. However, finding an ingredient with D magimin might be tricky. You don’t begin the game with any ingredients with this component, so you’ll have to go out looking for it.

Where to get ingredients with D magimins in Potionomics

Screenshot by Gamepur

We were able to get our hands on an item with D magimin by going to Baptiste. Every day, he’ll offer a rotation of three items you can invest money into and if you do, Baptiste will send his adventurers off to go collect it for you. This rotation changes every day so if you don’t find what you want, you can come back the next day.

Alternatively, if you’re in a real pinch, you can quit the game and reload your save from the autosave. Doing this will change what options you’ll get for Adventure Investments. Even after restarting the game a few times, we never saw our results change from the previous investment we made. So if you’re worried about not gaining rare ingredients because you restarted the day, you should still get them.