How to make a possession catch in Madden 22

As a wide receiver, you have a couple of options at your disposal when attempting to catch the football. One is an aggressive catch, while the other is the safer possession catch option. The possession catch can almost ensure that you throw a football, but you will lose a considerable amount of speed and momentum by using this, thus meaning that you may hardly gain additional yardage after the catch. So, what do you need to do in order to make a possession catch in Madden 22? Let’s go over what you need to do.

After the ball is thrown, wait for the football to get closer and closer to the wide receiver. Right when the ball is in striking distance, press either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to perform a possession catch.

Again, this option differs a bit as opposed to the aggressive catch, which uses the Y/Triangle button as the control. Possession catches are good for low passes, plus for reeling in bullet throws in which you have space to catch, but not enough to get a ton of yards after the catch. Make sure to get familiar with these option, because it could come in handy every now and then.