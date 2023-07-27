Minecraft: How to Make An Enchanting Table

One of the best ways to get stronger, loot faster, and look cooler in Minecraft is to enchant your items. Before you can think about doing that, you’ll need to craft an Enchanting Table. In a new Minecraft survival file, getting the necessary items to build an Enchanting Table is often one of the players’ main goals, as it makes it easier to take out some of the late-game challenges that they’re going to face.

Creating an Enchanting Table isn’t quite as easy as building a crafting bench or a furnace. It takes a little more than that. Here’s what you need to know about how to make an Enchanting Table in Minecraft.

How to Craft An Enchanting Table in Minecraft – All Ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several resources you’ll need to track down if you want to make an Enchanting Table in Minecraft. These ingredients are going to be four Obsidian, two Diamonds, and a Book. These are not a huge amount of resources, but they can take a good amount of time to track down, and they might be difficult depending on your current progress in the game, and where those resources have been generated in your world.

The easiest item to obtain between these three ingredients is the Book. There are two ways you can obtain one in Minecraft. The most straightforward method is to craft, which you can do by finding three Paper and Leather, but you only want to do this if you have a reliable source of Sugar Cane. Alternatively, if you know where a Village is in your world, looting the homes and searching in chests is another way to potentially find one.

Next, you need to find Obsidian. I find this a relatively easy material, but it might vary for every player. The best way to create Obsidian is by dumping water into lava, and you can typically find lava if you dig down into the ground. You can then pick it up using a bucket, bring it to a water source, and dump it. You’ll have an Obsidian block that you can now harvest. Another way to obtain is by finding a Nether Portal, but they can be tricky to track down.

The final thing you need to do is locate Diamonds in your Minecraft world. This is easily the most difficult resource to find in the game, but you might have a good chance to find it by harvesting in layers 5 to 12, or by digging deeper and searching in layer 16. These are the common locations to find Diamonds in Minecraft, but it all comes down to luck and your particular Minecraft seed.

After you have all of these ingredients, bring them together and you can craft a Minecraft Enchanting Table. After you craft your Enchanting Table, it’s best to place it in a room with 15 bookshelves placed down in a two-block radius square around the table itself. This will allow you to use enchantments up to level 30.

The experience level your Minecraft character is at is equal to how high a level of enchantment you are able to do, and each enchantment requires 1-3 levels of experience. You also need Lapis Lazuli to do the enchanting. Much like the levels, 1-3 pieces are required for each enchant.