How to make and use ladders in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

During October’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct, Nintendo revealed several new features coming to the game with the Happy Home Paradise DLC. One of those features is a new ladder system that allows you to craft and build ladders that can be permanently placed on your island. In this guide, we’ll explain how you build and use these ladders in your game.

How to build ladders

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube

You’ll need to first buy a Ladder Set-Up Kit Recipe from Nook’s Cranny to build a ladder. At the time of writing, we don’t know exactly what you’ll need to create the ladder, but you’ll likely need wood. You can then craft the Ladder Set-Up Kit at any crafting table.

How to use ladders

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube

You can use these ladders on any cliff by selecting the Ladder Set-Up Kit from your inventory. The ladder will then be placed, and you’ll be able to use it to climb up and down those cliffs at any point without the need for one in your inventory. Once placed, these ladders are permanent and won’t be removed unless you remove them yourself. It appears as though you’ll be able to customize the ladders by painting them different colors, meaning you can have a rainbow of ladders all along a cliff if you’d like.