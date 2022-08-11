How to make Chowchow regurgitate in Tower of Fantasy

There are a bunch of different plants and animals that you can interact with around the world of Tower of Fantasy. While some plants are simply used as ingredients in meals, some are massive and act as ways to get hidden items. Chowchow are one of those plants that you can find that, when interacted with in the correct way, will get you Black Nuclei to use for Special Orders. The key to getting the item is to make them regurgitate.

How to find Chowchow

Among all the different plantlife across the Aida, Chowchow are among the easiest to spot. These plants have a large purple and blue leaf surrounding a group of tendrils that point up toward the sky. Not the most inconspicuous plant around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chowchow are found all over the land of Aida. You will first find them around Astra during the first chapter of the game. After that, you will run into them more and more as you progress through the game. These plants are typically found along cliffsides and in grassy areas.

How to make Chowchow regurgitate

When you find a Chowchow, you will get a little snippet of information that lets you know that you can get an item from them if you make them regurgitate. These plants really like water and you will always find Water Cores near them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make a Chowchow regurgitate, you need to lift a Water Core. This can be done by pressing the F key next to it on PC. Once you are holding a Water Core, throw it into the center of the Chowchow. This will cause it to spit up a Black Nucleus. This will also get you Exploration Points if this is your first time interacting with the Chowchow.