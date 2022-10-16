How to make Cook in Little Alchemy 2

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the best games that everyone can enjoy. It’s a simple game where you aim to create different things by combing the four basic elements: Air, Water, Fire, and Earth. Although it’s easy to make the basic things in the game, the real challenge is when you need to create more advanced things. Cook is one of the more advanced items you need to create in the game as your progress, and with a proper walkthrough, you can easily make it. Here is how to make and use Cook in Little Alchemy 2.

How to make Cook

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are four ways to make Cook in Little Alchemy 2, but one way among them is easier than the rest. That said, if you have items needed for any of the other methods, you can simply follow those to create Cook in Little Alchemy 2. To make Cook the easiest way, you must take Plant and combine it with Field to get Vegetable. After that, simply combine Human with Vegetable to get Cook. Here is a simple walkthrough to get Cook in Little Alchemy 2.

Plant + Field = Vegetable

Vegetable + Human = Cook

Related: How to make Animal in Little Alchemy 2

That was the easier way to make Cook, but there are other ways to make Cook. You can use Fruit or Nut to make Cook in Little Alchemy 2 and if you have the items, feel free to go along with these. Here are all the possible ways to make Cook in Little Alchemy 2.

Human + Campfire = Cook

Human + Fruit = Cook

Human + Nut = Cook

Human + Vegetable = Cook

How to use Cook

Like any other thing in the game, you can use Cook to make other useful things. For example, you can combine Cook with Blade to get Knife. Additionally, there are even more things you can create with Cook in Little Alchemy 2; Cookbook, Apron, Recipe, Cutting Board, and Caviar are among some of the common ones.