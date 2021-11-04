How to make flour in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The addition of the 2.0.0 Update for Animal Crossing New Horizons has now given you the ability to cook meals like carrot cake, seaweed soup, and tomato curry. Before you can get your hands on these delectable morsels, you first need to make the basic ingredients like flour. It’s time to get cooking.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make flour, you first need to go to the Nook Stop and purchase the new DIY Recipes+ item for 2,000 Nook Miles. Afterward, visit Timmy and Tommy at Nook’s Cranny. Check the cabinet and purchase the new Basic Cooking Recipes from them for 4,980 Bells. You can now get cooking if you have the required tools.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The recipe for flour calls for five wheat. This is not readily available on your island, so take a quick trip out to Harv’s island and begin investing in the local shops. Invest in the shop run by Leif. Come back another day and they will be selling wheat starts. Purchase a few wheat starts and take them back to your island to grow them. Once they are grown, harvest them and run them to the kitchen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now make flour by combining the five things of wheat together. Happy cooking!