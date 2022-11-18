How to make Jaime die in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Alongside the crew’s leader, Charlie, Jaime is one of the more likely candidates for an early end in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. Outside of the final scene, there are several other places Jaime can potentially die. Let’s take a look at all of them. Keep in mind that there will be spoilers below.

How to kill Jaime in Director’s Suite

After the ladies discover Du’Met’s secret lair, Jaime will be sent as bait to try and trap the killer. Before she leaves, you can choose to give Jaime’s screwdriver to Kate. Do so, and then continue on. After a short chase scene, Kate and Jaime will be in a room that has a hydraulic door in the middle. It will start to move toward Jaime. Don’t press the button to change direction, and since you gave away the screwdriver, Jaime will be crushed by the wall.

How to kill Jaime in Chase

In this scene, you’ll actually be controlling Kate. You need to pass all the QTEs that come during this chase, which will eventually lead to Du’Met catching Jaime. You’ll then be given a choice between helping Jaime or running away. If you want Jaime to die, don’t help her, and Du’Met will throw her off the roof to her doom.

How to kill Jaime in Homestead

During Homestead, you’ll enter a farmhouse where a dog named Connie is hiding. Du’Met will then appear, and Jaime will drag Connie off to hide in a side room. If Kate is still alive, you need to ask her to help you instead of telling her to hide. Then, when Connie starts to bark, don’t kill the dog. Du’Met will enter the room and quickly murder Jaime. It’s important you do those exact steps because if Kate hides, she will pop out and distract Du’Met, letting everyone escape.

How to kill Jaime in Lake

As with every character, Jaime can die during the final scene. Hers is a bit different because you need to make the choice to attack the killer instead of hopping off the boat. From there, she’ll fail, and you’ll be treated to one of the grislier deaths in the game. You can also get her killed in this scene by not jumping off the boat before it explodes. This QTE only happens if Kate is dead before the crew reaches the boat because Jaime takes her place for the final scene when that happens.