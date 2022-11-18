How to make Kate survive in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

As arguably the main character in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, Kate is a bit easier to keep alive than some of the other characters. That, of course, doesn’t mean she won’t have any risks to watch out for, but you won’t need to do too much to keep her around until the finale. Below, we’ll collect the steps you need to take to ensure that happens. Remember that there are heavy spoilers below.

How to keep Kate alive in Breathless

This is a relatively small note, but in this chapter, you actually want to choose to sacrifice Kate. Doing so will keep both characters alive, so it’s the better option. That said, if you really want to murder Erin, that will technically keep Kate off of death’s door as well. You’ll just feel worse.

How to keep Kate alive in Director’s Suite

When the ladies are planning to trap Du’Met, you’ll be given the choice to give Jaime’s screwdriver to either Kate or Jaime. It doesn’t really matter who you choose, but if you want to keep Kate alive, it’s best to give it to her. Then, when the pressurized wall starts to close on Jaime, either choose to not press the switch and let Jaime die or flip the wall, and Kate will use the screwdriver and the wall’s pressure to break the glass and keep both of them safe.

How to keep Kate alive in Lake

Every character has a chance to die during the final scene, including Kate. To keep her alive, you’ll want to pass her QTEs. This means either jumping off the boat and leaving Mark to die or helping him to defeat the killer. If you do the latter, you’ll need to solve one last QTE to have Kate and Mark jump off the boat before it explodes.