How to make Koraidon and Miraidon run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The region of Paldea in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is vast, and it is hard to traverse the entire map on foot. Although possible, most players will likely run out of patience or get bored of just walking/sprinting. Thankfully, the primary legendary in each game is capable of becoming a transportation mode allowing players to travel faster. However, many might not know how to utilize them for traveling; Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to make Koraidon and Miraidon run in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to ride on Miraidon and Koraidon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While you will not get to use traditional bicycles in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, using Legendaries as a means of transportation certainly brings more uniqueness.

Depending upon the game, getting access to Koraidon or Miraidon is pretty straightforward as it is intertwined with the main storyline, and you don’t have to do anything special. Once you start the game, you’ll have to go through a prologue, ultimately leading you to a nearby cliff to investigate the source of the mysterious sound. Here, you’ll meet the Legendary of the respective game, after which Nemona will ask you to attend Mesagoza school.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon entering the school, you’ll interact with Nemona, Arven, and Director Clavell, briefing you about the main quest lines, Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. As the day ends, Nemona will suggest you rest in the dorm for the night, and after going through a few cutscenes, you’ll be instructed how to mount the Legendary for traveling. To do so, simply press the ‘+’ key on your console, and you’ll immediately mount the Legendary. To make the Pokémon run, use the Control Pad, which is commonly known as the Dpad. You can also make your Pokémon jump by pressing the ‘B’ key. Pressing the ‘+’ key again will result in trainers dismounting.