How to make Koraidon and Miraidon fly in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Koraidon and Miraidon you encounter when you begin your journey in the Paldea region for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are extremely helpful. They make it so you can get around the massive world much easier than you would if you were to walk everywhere. However, they have hidden powers that you can unlock, and one of them is the ability to fly, or in their case, glide. It’s not exactly like flying, but it does get them off the ground. Here’s what you need to know about how to make Koraidon and Miraidon fly and use glide in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to teach Koraidon and Miraidon to glide in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How you go about this is the same thing you’re going to do for every other ability for these Pokémon. You will need to progress through the Path of Legends storyline and defeat the various Titan Pokémon scattered throughout the Paldea region. These are massive versions of Pokémon you can encounter in the wild. Upon defeating particular titans, Koraidon and Miraidon unlock abilities. To learn how to glide and begin flying, they must fight against the Quaking Earth Titan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Quaking Earth Titan will vary based on what version of the game you’re playing. For those who playing Pokémon Scarlet, you will battle against the Great Tusk. If you’re playing on Pokémon Violet, it will be Iron Treads. These are similar Pokémon, but they have difficult appearances and typing. Regardless of their differences, they do reward the same ability to these Pokémon, the ability to glide in the air.

When you want to glide with these Pokémon, click the B button while they are in the air. You can do this by jumping off the ground or jumping off a cliff at any location. Although they are in the air, they are not exactly flying, and they will eventually fall to the ground. Don’t expect to use this ability to reach the tallest mountain in Paldea.